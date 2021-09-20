Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell -21.26% so far this year. What now?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] jumped around 5.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.60 at the close of the session, up 7.65%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Fate Therapeutics Announces Publication of FT538 Preclinical Data Demonstrating Enhanced Serial Killing and Functional Persistence without Cytokine Support.

Peer-Reviewed Cell Stem Cell Publication Highlights Shared Metabolic, Transcriptional, and Functional Features of FT538 and Adaptive NK Cells.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating that its off-the-shelf, multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate FT538 exhibits significantly enhanced serial killing and functional persistence compared to peripheral blood NK cells. The superior anti-tumor activity of FT538 was attributable to its novel engineered components, including the knockout of CD38 and the expression of IL-15/IL-15R fusion protein, which were shown to improve metabolic fitness, increase resistance to oxidative stress, and induce transcription of proteins that control NK cell activation and effector function. The data were published in Cell Stem Cell in an online article entitled “Harnessing features of adaptive NK cells to generate iPSC-derived NK cells for enhanced immunotherapy”.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -21.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FATE Stock saw the intraday high of $72.29 and lowest of $65.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 121.16, which means current price is +11.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 2060379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $109.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FATE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87.

How has FATE stock performed recently?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.80, while it was recorded at 67.04 for the last single week of trading, and 86.15 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -407.47. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -551.59.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -34.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.31. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$621,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. go to -12.80%.

Insider trade positions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $6,824 million, or 95.59% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,570,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.06 million in FATE stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $535.79 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 14.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 8,585,760 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 6,401,122 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 80,317,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,303,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,662 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 431,253 shares during the same period.