Denbury Inc. [DEN] Is Currently 0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] gained 0.31% or 0.22 points to close at $71.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1206913 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Denbury To Present at Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

It opened the trading session at $71.775, the shares rose to $73.44 and dropped to $70.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DEN points out that the company has recorded 72.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -363.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 794.58K shares, DEN reached to a volume of 1206913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $87.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $57 to $78.75. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Denbury Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DEN stock

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.95, while it was recorded at 70.55 for the last single week of trading, and 51.87 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.40 and a Gross Margin at +12.97. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.09.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.07. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of -$1,124,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Denbury Inc. [DEN]

There are presently around $3,763 million, or 95.34% of DEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,965,241, which is approximately 21.074% of the company’s market cap and around 2.84% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,663,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.66 million in DEN stocks shares; and SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P., currently with $316.11 million in DEN stock with ownership of nearly 5.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denbury Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Inc. [NYSE:DEN] by around 21,094,011 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 14,460,002 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,032,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,586,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,568,485 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,050 shares during the same period.