Daseke Inc. [DSKE] is 50.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ: DSKE] traded at a low on 09/17/21, posting a -1.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.72. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Daseke to Participate in the Cowen 14th Annual Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on September 10th.

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday September 10, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the event’s panel discussion and will also be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1430982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Daseke Inc. stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.16%.

The market cap for DSKE stock reached $550.93 million, with 64.84 million shares outstanding and 39.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 509.66K shares, DSKE reached a trading volume of 1430982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Daseke Inc. [DSKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSKE shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Daseke Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Daseke Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DSKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daseke Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSKE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DSKE stock performed recently?

Daseke Inc. [DSKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, DSKE shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Daseke Inc. [DSKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daseke Inc. [DSKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.35. Daseke Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for DSKE is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daseke Inc. [DSKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.00. Additionally, DSKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 892.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daseke Inc. [DSKE] managed to generate an average of $1,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Daseke Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daseke Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]

There are presently around $190 million, or 38.60% of DSKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,976,504, which is approximately -13.648% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,853,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.88 million in DSKE stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.25 million in DSKE stock with ownership of nearly -13.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daseke Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ:DSKE] by around 2,481,582 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,018,482 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,243,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,743,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSKE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,348 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,597,534 shares during the same period.