Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] Stock trading around $9.51 per share: What’s Next?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE: CTOS] closed the trading session at $9.51 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.39, while the highest price level was $9.94. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Combined 27% Revenue Increase for Second Quarter 2021.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS, “CTOS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, reported financial results for its second quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

On April 1, 2021, the Company, formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. (“Nesco Holdings”), through its subsidiary, closed on the acquisition of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. (“Custom Truck LP”) (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition creates a leading, one-stop shop for specialty equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including electric utility transmission and distribution (“T&D”), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. Our reported results include Custom Truck LP only for the period subsequent to the Acquisition. We also provide key operational metrics on a combined basis, pro forma combined results of operations (excluding results of operations at the segment level) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and combined results of operations by segment, assuming the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. We believe such combined information is a better representation of how the combined company has performed over time. Following the transaction, we have expanded our reporting segments from two segments to three segments. The Equipment Rental Solutions (“ERS”) segment encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of rental equipment to our customers. The Truck and Equipment Sales (“TES”) segment encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and sales activities. Finally, the Aftermarket Parts and Services (“APS”) segment encompasses sales of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.04 percent and weekly performance of 5.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 400.43K shares, CTOS reached to a volume of 6681458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTOS shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Custom Truck One Source Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Custom Truck One Source Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 160.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CTOS stock trade performance evaluation

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, CTOS shares gained by 43.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 86.50% of CTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTOS stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 148,600,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, holding 25,738,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.78 million in CTOS stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC, currently with $134.77 million in CTOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE:CTOS] by around 175,665,841 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,237,736 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 36,043,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,947,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTOS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,011,010 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 336,090 shares during the same period.