Craig Hallum lifts Drive Shack Inc. [DS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.85 at the close of the session, up 2.89%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Drive Shack Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Debut Puttery Location in The Colony, Texas.

Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.’s new adults-only, competitive socializing and immersive entertainment experience, will open to guests on Sept. 3.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced that Puttery – a new, competitive socializing and immersive entertainment experience – will open to the public at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 3.

Drive Shack Inc. stock is now 19.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.969 and lowest of $2.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.02, which means current price is +41.09% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, DS reached a trading volume of 2257538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Drive Shack Inc. [DS]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

How has DS stock performed recently?

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, DS shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.89 and a Gross Margin at -2.16. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,571.82. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$18,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

There are presently around $138 million, or 57.30% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,658,125, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,653,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.54 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly 27.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 19,675,120 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,642,367 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 20,230,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,548,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,972,418 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,090,945 shares during the same period.