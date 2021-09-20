CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] Is Currently -4.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE: CEIX] slipped around -1.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.22 at the close of the session, down -4.87%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2021.

, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Include:.

CONSOL Energy Inc. stock is now 235.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEIX Stock saw the intraday high of $25.73 and lowest of $23.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.26, which means current price is +272.04% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 398.33K shares, CEIX reached a trading volume of 1484204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEIX shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for CONSOL Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CEIX stock. On February 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CEIX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CONSOL Energy Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CEIX stock performed recently?

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, CEIX shares gained by 15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 362.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 25.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.38 and a Gross Margin at +8.63. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CEIX is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.78. Additionally, CEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] managed to generate an average of -$6,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CONSOL Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]

There are presently around $569 million, or 80.50% of CEIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,907,457, which is approximately 3.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC, holding 2,169,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.54 million in CEIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.69 million in CEIX stock with ownership of nearly 5.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CONSOL Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEIX] by around 2,977,639 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,553,263 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,953,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,484,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEIX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,550 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 589,378 shares during the same period.