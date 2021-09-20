Canaccord Genuity lifts XL Fleet Corp. [XL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 4.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.53. The company report on August 26, 2021 that XL Fleet to Electrify Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks with Hybrid Electric Upfit Technology.

Company Adds World’s Fourth-Largest Automotive Manufacturer Stellantis as its Fourth OEM Partner Platform.

Vehicle to Debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Event August 31 – September 1 in Long Beach, CA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2770441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XL Fleet Corp. stands at 4.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.20%.

The market cap for XL stock reached $866.92 million, with 139.24 million shares outstanding and 96.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 2770441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.00 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $151 million, or 17.00% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,471,292, which is approximately 20.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,632,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.72 million in XL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9.15 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly -24.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 8,289,050 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,330,534 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,552,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,172,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,568,919 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,091,534 shares during the same period.