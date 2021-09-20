Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain 187.77% so far this year. What now?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] closed the trading session at $37.87 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.10, while the highest price level was $38.53. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) announced that senior management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:.

Barclays’ 2021 CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 187.77 percent and weekly performance of 14.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CPE reached to a volume of 4011836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $45.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $44 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CPE stock trade performance evaluation

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.55. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 35.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 533.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.31, while it was recorded at 36.42 for the last single week of trading, and 32.67 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 8.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,357 million, or 79.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,867,533, which is approximately 28.805% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 5,585,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.53 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $136.93 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 7,221,378 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,125,572 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,496,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,842,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,229,876 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 857,904 shares during the same period.