Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] is -53.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 10.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.27. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Calithera Biosciences to Present Telaglenastat KEAPSAKE Trial in Progress Poster at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

KEAPSAKE is a Phase 2 randomized trial evaluating telaglenastat with chemoimmunotherapy in front-line among patients with non-small cell lung cancer and a mutation in the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced that it will present a trial in progress poster of the Phase 2 study of telaglenastat at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1053261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calithera Biosciences Inc. stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.32%.

The market cap for CALA stock reached $151.91 million, with 74.06 million shares outstanding and 73.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.55K shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 1053261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has CALA stock performed recently?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, CALA shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $108 million, or 67.20% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,343,700, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 7,299,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.57 million in CALA stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $15.14 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 0.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 6,417,306 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 11,423,868 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 29,712,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,554,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,118 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,338,090 shares during the same period.