BofA Securities slashes price target on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] – find out why.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KYMR] plunged by -$1.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $64.20 during the day while it closed the day at $62.95. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: a fireside chat webcast will be available live on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -5.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KYMR stock has inclined by 32.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.95% and gained 1.53% year-on date.

The market cap for KYMR stock reached $3.31 billion, with 45.09 million shares outstanding and 28.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 483.05K shares, KYMR reached a trading volume of 2157225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KYMR shares is $76.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KYMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KYMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for KYMR in the course of the last twelve months was 61.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

KYMR stock trade performance evaluation

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, KYMR shares gained by 26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KYMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.82, while it was recorded at 63.89 for the last single week of trading, and 54.76 for the last 200 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.05. Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.96.

Return on Total Capital for KYMR is now -25.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, KYMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] managed to generate an average of -$607,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KYMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. go to -14.90%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,669 million, or 66.70% of KYMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KYMR stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 2,630,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,531,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.36 million in KYMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $154.13 million in KYMR stock with ownership of nearly 61.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KYMR] by around 5,893,417 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,186,357 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,432,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,511,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KYMR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,404 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,630 shares during the same period.