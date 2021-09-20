BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] – find out why.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] closed the trading session at $1.21 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.20, while the highest price level was $1.31. The company report on September 15, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Conference Dates: September 20th-23rd.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced that the Company’s CEO, John Temperato is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.86 percent and weekly performance of -7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 3390208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

NMTR stock trade performance evaluation

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1610, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2646 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 30.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately 2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,484,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.22 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 21.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 29,898,071 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 31,392,326 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,069,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,360,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,764,242 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 12,561,086 shares during the same period.