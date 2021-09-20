Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $31

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Blink Charging to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The presentation will be available to registered attendees from Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15. Mr. Farkas, Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer, and Brendan Jones, President, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.

A sum of 3246597 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Blink Charging Co. shares reached a high of $30.3998 and dropped to a low of $29.45 until finishing in the latest session at $30.03.

The one-year BLNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.53, while it was recorded at 29.98 for the last single week of trading, and 37.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.47 and a Gross Margin at -185.18. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -96.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$196,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $480 million, or 40.10% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,277,141, which is approximately 33.061% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,355,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.72 million in BLNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.41 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 12.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 6,954,921 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,723,608 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 6,321,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,999,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,591 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,890 shares during the same period.