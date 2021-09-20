BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE] Revenue clocked in at $947.00 million, up 56.02% YTD: What’s Next?

BeiGene Ltd. [NASDAQ: BGNE] gained 4.65% or 17.9 points to close at $403.14 with a heavy trading volume of 1358886 shares. The company report on September 17, 2021 that BeiGene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia.

BeiGene’s European commercial team is preparing to launch BRUKINSA, the company’s first medicine submitted for marketing authorization in the EU, upon approval.

The CHMP recommendation is based on results from the Phase 3 ASPEN trial, in which BRUKINSA demonstrated a numerically higher very good partial response rate (VGPR) and a favorable safety profile compared to ibrutinib.

It opened the trading session at $422.00, the shares rose to $426.56 and dropped to $395.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BGNE points out that the company has recorded 15.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 339.01K shares, BGNE reached to a volume of 1358886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGNE shares is $390.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for BeiGene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $330 to $321. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for BeiGene Ltd. stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BGNE shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeiGene Ltd. is set at 17.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.07.

Trading performance analysis for BGNE stock

BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.53. With this latest performance, BGNE shares gained by 39.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.43, while it was recorded at 379.37 for the last single week of trading, and 318.41 for the last 200 days.

BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BeiGene Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BeiGene Ltd. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BeiGene Ltd. [BGNE]

There are presently around $22,581 million, or 66.80% of BGNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGNE stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,668,897, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 5,939,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in BGNE stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $2.21 billion in BGNE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in BeiGene Ltd. [NASDAQ:BGNE] by around 1,127,277 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 1,529,109 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 53,357,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,013,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGNE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,921 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 33,693 shares during the same period.