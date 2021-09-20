Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $12

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: BW] gained 5.37% on the last trading session, reaching $6.48 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 22, 2021.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W”) (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, which is being held virtually on September 22-23, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on September 22 at 8 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. represents 85.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $527.80 million with the latest information. BW stock price has been found in the range of $6.09 to $6.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 800.96K shares, BW reached a trading volume of 2303189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BW shares is $9.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for BW stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, BW shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.21 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.14.

Additionally, BW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 792.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW] managed to generate an average of -$5,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [BW]

There are presently around $435 million, or 81.00% of BW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BW stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 27,291,437, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 5,908,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.29 million in BW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.31 million in BW stock with ownership of nearly 177.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:BW] by around 9,265,281 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,682,630 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 51,133,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,081,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,982 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,066,287 shares during the same period.