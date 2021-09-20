AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell -36.18% so far this year. What now?

AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ: AVPT] traded at a low on 09/17/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.58. The company report on September 8, 2021 that AvePoint to Participate at Upcoming Conferences.

AvePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVPT), the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:.

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6328517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AvePoint Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.71%.

The market cap for AVPT stock reached $1.73 billion, with 44.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, AVPT reached a trading volume of 6328517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVPT shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AvePoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AvePoint Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvePoint Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AVPT stock performed recently?

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AVPT shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AvePoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]

There are presently around $42 million, or 1.80% of AVPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVPT stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,060,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 million in AVPT stocks shares; and MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $7.86 million in AVPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ:AVPT] by around 2,794,744 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,136,830 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 406,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,338,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVPT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,801 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 674,329 shares during the same period.