Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved down -2.41: Why It’s Important

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.90%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Announces Entry into Purchase Agreement to Acquire an Additional 3,000 S19j Pro Antminers With a Deployment Timeline Beginning in October 2021.

Company Authorizes Establishment of Crypto DeFi Focused Subsidiary, BitNile, to Drive Expansion and Progress in Bitcoin Mining and Data Center Operations.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc. (“Ault Alliance”), has entered into a purchase agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) for the purchase of 3,000 S19j Pro model Antminers (the “Antminers”) for a total purchase price of $21 million and additional transaction costs of approximately $2 million in addition to the 1,000 Antminers the Company took delivery of earlier this week. The new Antminers will be deployed at the Company’s Michigan data center (the “Data Center”). The deployment of the 3,000 Antminers is scheduled to occur monthly, generally coinciding with the delivery schedule of 300 units per month, between October 2021 and July 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DPW stock rose by 35.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.90 million, with 50.85 million shares outstanding and 49.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, DPW stock reached a trading volume of 1973110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.80% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,230,322, which is approximately 643.005% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,030,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in DPW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.08 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 484.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 3,831,327 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,124 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 262,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,322,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,164 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 476,035 shares during the same period.