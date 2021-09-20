Audacy Inc. [AUD] is 40.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Audacy Inc. [NYSE: AUD] closed the trading session at $3.46 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.295, while the highest price level was $3.50. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Acclaimed Actors Kate Mara and Adam Scott Board C13Features Podcast Movie ‘Ghostwriter’.

Mara and Scott to star in psychological thriller from new podcast movie division of Cadence13.

C13Features, the podcast movie division of leading premium podcast studio Cadence13, an Audacy company, announced that critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated actress Kate Mara and SAG Award-nominated actor Adam Scott have signed on to star in the psychological thriller Ghostwriter. This is the second scripted audio feature from the groundbreaking new C13Features studio, which focuses on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.08 percent and weekly performance of 9.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 672.03K shares, AUD reached to a volume of 1715862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUD shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Audacy Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Audacy Inc. [AUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, AUD shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Audacy Inc. [AUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Audacy Inc. [AUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Audacy Inc. [AUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +9.70. Audacy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.83.

Return on Total Capital for AUD is now 1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 304.82. Additionally, AUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] managed to generate an average of -$68,736 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Audacy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Audacy Inc. [AUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $254 million, or 55.30% of AUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,875,332, which is approximately 0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 8,060,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.89 million in AUD stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $21.76 million in AUD stock with ownership of nearly -1.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Audacy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Audacy Inc. [NYSE:AUD] by around 8,111,109 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,145,560 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 60,295,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,552,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,871 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,255 shares during the same period.