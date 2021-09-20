Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock Initiated by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $5

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.16%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Athersys Partner HEALIOS K.K. Completes Enrollment in the TREASURE Study of MultiStem Treatment for Ischemic Stroke.

Off-the-shelf stem cell therapy has potential to enhance recovery for stroke patients.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced that its partner, HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”), has completed enrollment in its TREASURE study in Japan, evaluating MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy treatment in patients who have suffered an ischemic stroke. The details are provided in Healios’ press release: https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/4593/tdnet/2013098/00.pdf.

Over the last 12 months, ATHX stock dropped by -28.64%. The average equity rating for ATHX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $337.10 million, with 222.44 million shares outstanding and 207.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ATHX stock reached a trading volume of 1884000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5480, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5439.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5469.79.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -283.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ATHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$812,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 23.00% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,277,137, which is approximately 0.979% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,844,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.47 million in ATHX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.6 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 12.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 4,241,587 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,501,139 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 32,207,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,950,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,880 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,090 shares during the same period.