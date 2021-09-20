Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] Stock trading around $16.08 per share: What’s Next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] gained 1.32% or 0.21 points to close at $16.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1600524 shares. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4).

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported the grant of an aggregate of 74,055 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to 16 newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,869 shares of Atara’s common stock to five such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of September 1, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $15.69 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Atara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $16.01, the shares rose to $16.25 and dropped to $15.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATRA points out that the company has recorded 6.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 738.48K shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 1600524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $20 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $31, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATRA shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 28.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 15.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -78.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.28. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$701,648 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,392 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,477,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,720,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.14 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $123.89 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 14.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 8,153,986 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,205,911 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 69,216,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,576,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,777 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,365,654 shares during the same period.