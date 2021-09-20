Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] is 22.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $4.35 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Arbutus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation represents 96.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $427.39 million with the latest information. ABUS stock price has been found in the range of $4.15 to $4.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 2760557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.88.

Trading performance analysis for ABUS stock

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 45.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $125 million, or 31.70% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,835,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.39 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.25 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 31.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 9,342,348 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,482,349 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 12,811,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,635,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,467 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,282,603 shares during the same period.