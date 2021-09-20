Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is -11.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] loss -1.83% or -0.09 points to close at $4.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2776958 shares. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Launches Enhanced Protein Project.

Company Adopts Harvesting Technology’s CoPromax™ Protein SystemMagic Valley Facility to Resume Production.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, will install Harvesting Technology, LLC’s patented CoPromax™ protein system at Alto Ingredients’ Magic Valley, Idaho facility.

It opened the trading session at $4.85, the shares rose to $4.905 and dropped to $4.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALTO points out that the company has recorded -23.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ALTO reached to a volume of 2776958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ALTO stock

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.25. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$40,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $209 million, or 60.50% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,013,035, which is approximately -25.492% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,120,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.68 million in ALTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.42 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 8.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 16,726,448 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 14,697,288 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,037,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,461,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,659,507 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 7,118,378 shares during the same period.