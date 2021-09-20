Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.39 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Affimed Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

AFM13 monotherapy: Enrollment is on track and expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

AFM13 combination with NK cells: All three dose escalation cohorts are fully enrolled with no dose limiting toxicities observed; additional patients are being enrolled at the highest dose level to confirm safety and generate additional efficacy data; data update expected at a scientific conference in Q4 2021.

Affimed N.V. stock is now 9.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFMD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.4173 and lowest of $6.145 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.74, which means current price is +33.68% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 1184585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$289,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $458 million, or 67.20% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,733,937, which is approximately -4.195% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,335,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.1 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33.64 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 9,153,589 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 15,703,050 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,867,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,723,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,182,115 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,225,507 shares during the same period.