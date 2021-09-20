AEye Inc. [LIDR] moved down -11.50: Why It’s Important

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] price plunged by -11.50 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on September 14, 2021 that AEye Continues to Expand Global Footprint With Opening of Korea Office.

Former Valeo Group Korea President and Hyundai-Kia Executive Sung-Ho Kim Named as AEye Korea Country Manager.

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, announced the opening of its Korea office to support and grow AEye’s business in the automotive, mobility and industrial markets in East Asia. The company also announced the appointment of Sung-Ho Kim as country manager of AEye’s new office in Korea.

A sum of 2190000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 526.00K shares. AEye Inc. shares reached a high of $9.03 and dropped to a low of $7.87 until finishing in the latest session at $8.70.

Guru’s Opinion on AEye Inc. [LIDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 686.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LIDR Stock Performance Analysis:

AEye Inc. [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AEye Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$2,216 per employee.AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

AEye Inc. [LIDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $159 million, or 10.50% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,230,896, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 1,852,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in LIDR stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $13.34 million in LIDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in AEye Inc. [NASDAQ:LIDR] by around 6,338,956 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,745,396 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,174,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,258,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIDR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,572,324 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,234,446 shares during the same period.