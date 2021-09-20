Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] gain 0.19% so far this year. What now?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 2.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.40. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Adaptimmune Announces Clinical Responses across Five Solid Tumor Indications with an Overall Response Rate of 36% and Promising Early Durability from its Next-Generation SURPASS Trial.

– Confirmed complete response in ovarian cancer, and confirmed partial responses in ovarian, head and neck, esophagogastric junction, bladder, and synovial sarcoma cancers -.

– Majority of patients experienced antitumor activity with a disease control rate of 86% -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1883418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at 9.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.18%.

The market cap for ADAP stock reached $822.42 million, with 155.71 million shares outstanding and 127.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 1883418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 132.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has ADAP stock performed recently?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, ADAP shares gained by 36.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3839.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3286.81.

Return on Total Capital for ADAP is now -59.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, ADAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] managed to generate an average of -$281,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

There are presently around $603 million, or 79.30% of ADAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38,974,185, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 17,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.25 million in ADAP stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $63.16 million in ADAP stock with ownership of nearly 2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ADAP] by around 4,232,958 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,082,501 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 97,302,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,618,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADAP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,487 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,401,929 shares during the same period.