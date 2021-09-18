why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.70

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a low on 09/16/21, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.56. The company report on September 10, 2021 that AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Aflac Inc.’s New Shelf Registration.

AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a-” (Excellent) to senior unsecured issues and “bbb+” (Good) to subordinated issues of the recently filed shelf registration of Aflac Incorporated (Aflac) (headquartered in Columbus, GA) [NYSE: AFL]. The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registration. All other ratings of Aflac and its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

The positive outlook is a reflection of the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating outlook of positive on Aflac’s life/health subsidiaries, recently assessed by AM Best on June 16, 2021 (see related press release). More specifically, the positive outlook is attributed to Aflac’s continued refinement of its risk management practices to ensure its capital preservation and operational performance in its primary markets of Japan and the United States during the prolonged period of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected each market’s population. Aflac issues debt opportunistically when market conditions are favorable and its debt maturities are well-laddered. Aflac’s next debt maturity is in 2024. Unadjusted financial leverage, as calculated by AM Best, was at 24.0% and earnings before income and taxes (EBIT) interest coverage at approximately 22 times earnings through June 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2186624 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $36.92 billion, with 678.05 million shares outstanding and 608.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2186624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $57.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.16, while it was recorded at 54.68 for the last single week of trading, and 51.58 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

There are presently around $24,944 million, or 61.80% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,273,402, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.58 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 5.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

486 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 24,584,603 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 25,576,829 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 407,020,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,181,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,759,985 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,905,888 shares during the same period.