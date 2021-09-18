Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Revenue clocked in at $8.37 billion, down -9.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.87%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that 2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21.

Revenue acceleration driven by positive evolution of mobile and fiber accesses, combined with net profit growing 20.9%.

Over the last 12 months, VIV stock dropped by -8.70%. The one-year Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.51. The average equity rating for VIV stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.50 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, VIV stock reached a trading volume of 2198363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, VIV shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Telefonica Brasil S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.06.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] managed to generate an average of $145,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to -9.00%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 8.30% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 85,642,850, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,842,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.32 million in VIV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $26.04 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 3.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 6,450,216 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,591,206 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 117,088,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,129,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,099,407 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,127,621 shares during the same period.