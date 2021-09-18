Market cap of First BanCorp. [FBP] reaches 2.53B – now what?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.37%. The company report on September 4, 2021 that First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):.

Series.

Over the last 12 months, FBP stock rose by 112.72%. The average equity rating for FBP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 213.57 million shares outstanding and 204.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, FBP stock reached a trading volume of 2568781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66.

FBP Stock Performance Analysis:

First BanCorp. [FBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, FBP shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First BanCorp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

FBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

First BanCorp. [FBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,355 million, or 96.10% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,567,823, which is approximately -2.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,179,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.12 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $200.64 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -1.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 13,150,033 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 19,533,319 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 162,914,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,597,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,532 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,291,405 shares during the same period.