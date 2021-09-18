Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] is 11.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] gained 0.29% or 0.09 points to close at $30.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2166651 shares. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Provides Business Update.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA or the “Company”) provided a business update regarding recent investment and development activities.

“Our recent progress across the portfolio demonstrates HTA’s continued success in penetrating key markets and positioning the Company to capitalize on the ongoing industry shift toward outpatient care,” said Peter Foss, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of HTA. “With a dedicated Board and management team, a strong balance sheet and an extensive pipeline of projects in development, HTA is well-positioned to continue servicing our properties and tenants, executing on infrastructure initiatives, and driving shareholder value creation.”.

It opened the trading session at $30.58, the shares rose to $31.095 and dropped to $30.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HTA points out that the company has recorded 8.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, HTA reached to a volume of 2166651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $31.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 171.68.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.11, while it was recorded at 30.49 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $128,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

There are presently around $6,531 million, or 99.40% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,306,824, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 22,089,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.16 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $509.04 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 15,001,299 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 18,269,894 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 179,465,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,737,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,093,802 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 935,985 shares during the same period.