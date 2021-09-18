DatChat Inc. [DATS] Stock trading around $7.68 per share: What’s Next?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] closed the trading session at $7.68 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.80, while the highest price level was $7.70. The company report on September 14, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Releases Shareholder Update; Near Term Catalysts Approaching.

– Company Asset, DatChat IPO’s on Nasdaq, Valued at $3.4 Million.

– Patent Allowed on Company Technology by US Patent Office.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, DATS reached to a volume of 2972487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DATS stock trade performance evaluation

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for DatChat Inc. [DATS], while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.