Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain 37.39% so far this year. What now?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] traded at a high on 09/16/21, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $274.39. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Zscaler Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Revenue grows 57% year-over-year to $197.1 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2248921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zscaler Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for ZS stock reached $38.92 billion, with 136.38 million shares outstanding and 78.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 2248921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $256.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $300 to $326. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $285, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ZS stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZS shares from 215 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 8.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 437.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has ZS stock performed recently?

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.62, while it was recorded at 272.42 for the last single week of trading, and 207.88 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.49. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.71. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$56,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 46.20%.