Wolfe Research slashes price target on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] – find out why.

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $82.54 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.29, while the highest price level was $83.749. The company report on September 15, 2021 that World’s Newest Wonder Sets Course For U.S. And Europe.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Invites Families to Reimagine What’s Possible starting March 2022.

Paving the way for the biggest adventure yet, Royal Caribbean International has announced the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut in the U.S. and Europe. The highly anticipated ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May. Families and travelers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder’s eight distinct neighborhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.51 percent and weekly performance of 1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 2248408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $91.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 225.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.67.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.28, while it was recorded at 82.72 for the last single week of trading, and 81.51 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,797 million, or 71.30% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,728,598, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,573,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.73 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 41.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 22,986,113 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 12,818,583 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 143,470,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,275,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,391 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,999,760 shares during the same period.