why Ventas Inc. [VTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.21

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] jumped around 0.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.68 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that New Senior Investment Group Stockholders Approve Merger With Ventas.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) announced that New Senior stockholders have approved the previously announced merger pursuant to which New Senior will merge with and into a subsidiary of Ventas, with New Senior surviving the merger as a subsidiary of Ventas (the “Merger”).

Ventas Inc. stock is now 17.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTR Stock saw the intraday high of $58.30 and lowest of $56.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.09, which means current price is +27.05% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 2241461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $61.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.77.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.54, while it was recorded at 57.21 for the last single week of trading, and 54.19 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $1,034,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $20,313 million, or 94.20% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,853,180, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,206,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.56 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 24,739,137 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 19,194,164 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 308,235,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,168,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,036,522 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,006,234 shares during the same period.