why Roku Inc. [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $470.67

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on 09/16/21, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $323.09. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Roku and Harris Poll 2021 Holiday Survey Reveals One in Three Holiday Shoppers Expect to Increase Their Spending This Holiday Season, Highest Since the Survey’s Inception.

Marketers Expected to Capitalize on Holidays by Following Consumers into TV Streaming.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced findings from its 2021 Annual Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll. This year’s survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults who plan to shop for the holidays offers insights into shifting consumer shopping preferences, spending priorities, and media consumption habits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2980390 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $44.45 billion, with 132.71 million shares outstanding and 116.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 2980390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $470.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $450 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $485, while Macquarie kept a Outperform rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 13.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 245.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 384.17, while it was recorded at 321.94 for the last single week of trading, and 371.29 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $27,218 million, or 71.30% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,418,010, which is approximately -12.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,899,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.24 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -1.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 9,443,580 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 6,288,196 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 68,511,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,243,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,299,452 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 991,557 shares during the same period.