why Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.20

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] traded at a low on 09/16/21, posting a -2.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.20. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Otis CEO to speak at Morgan Stanley Virtual Conference.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks will participate in the virtual 9th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3168663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for OTIS stock reached $37.61 billion, with 427.90 million shares outstanding and 426.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 3168663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $96.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OTIS stock performed recently?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.16, while it was recorded at 89.88 for the last single week of trading, and 75.33 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.96%.

Insider trade positions for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $31,552 million, or 86.00% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,681,678, which is approximately -0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,336,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -39.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 30,776,573 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 45,639,420 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 281,318,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,734,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,732 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 11,449,424 shares during the same period.