why E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.67

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.37 at the close of the session, down -0.16%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that E2open to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. E2open management will host a video webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

A video webinar of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.e2open.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.50 and lowest of $12.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.58, which means current price is +49.76% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3059297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 90.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,317 million, or 62.90% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 27,973,575, which is approximately 11.134% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 20,530,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.96 million in ETWO stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $249.29 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 11.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 27,849,774 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 19,287,767 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 140,138,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,276,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,691,688 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,920 shares during the same period.