Wells Fargo slashes price target on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] – find out why.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2025.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is September 30, 2021.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $200 million. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of 101.667% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. The company plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.

Over the last 12 months, LEVI stock rose by 89.70%. The one-year Levi Strauss & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.59. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.29 billion, with 401.96 million shares outstanding and 84.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, LEVI stock reached a trading volume of 2334565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $34.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 25.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of -$8,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LEVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,857 million, or 82.80% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,952,786, which is approximately 12.48% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,907,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.17 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA, currently with $116.96 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 16,838,245 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,958,507 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,768,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,565,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,202,855 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,512,183 shares during the same period.