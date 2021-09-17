Wall Street Analyst Reiterated CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] jumped around 0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.02 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Halt of Operations at UK Facilities.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, announced that it is halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices. The Company does not have an estimate for when production will resume at the facilities.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is now 26.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CF Stock saw the intraday high of $50.04 and lowest of $48.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.19, which means current price is +28.80% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 4536373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $59.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $57 to $59.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 17.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.76, while it was recorded at 47.13 for the last single week of trading, and 46.68 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -5.21%.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $9,752 million, or 96.10% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,303,835, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,670,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.0 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -4.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 21,028,242 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 17,888,176 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 160,022,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,939,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,980,830 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,628,995 shares during the same period.