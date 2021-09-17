Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE: RKLY] jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.96 at the close of the session, up 17.74%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Rockley Photonics Expands the Application of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology to Support a Wider Range of Medical Equipment and Devices.

Signed new strategic partnerships to accelerate Rockley’s development of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing across a range of uses, including monitoring health conditions and providing potential early detection of various diseases.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, announced that the company has expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. As part of its long-term strategy to deliver photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being, Rockley has signed new strategic partnerships with two of the world’s top-ten largest medical equipment and device manufacturers, which together have a combined history of over 200 years in the industry and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 458.51K shares, RKLY reached a trading volume of 2220423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on RKLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is set at 1.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RKLY stock performed recently?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, RKLY shares dropped by -14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY], while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]

There are presently around $61 million, or 6.10% of RKLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLY stocks are: BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 914,550, which is approximately 165.108% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 775,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.94 million in RKLY stocks shares; and BERKLEY W R CORP, currently with $5.89 million in RKLY stock with ownership of nearly -19.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE:RKLY] by around 2,017,175 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 9,304,256 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,551,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,770,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,297 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,073,424 shares during the same period.