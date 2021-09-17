Wall Street Analyst Initiated Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] loss -2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $25.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Endeavor to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of Endeavor’s investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. represents 687.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.64 billion with the latest information. EDR stock price has been found in the range of $25.44 to $26.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 725.80K shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 3936922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 26.73 for the last single week of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.83.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,296.27. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,198.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of -$102,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $5,821 million, or 95.10% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,999,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $646.75 million in EDR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $544.27 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 225,001,975 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,001,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,001,975 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.