Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced that William Eccleshare, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:25 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S.

A sum of 2385625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.52 and dropped to a low of $2.48 until finishing in the latest session at $2.49.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.36. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,104 million, or 96.70% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,374,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.49 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.31 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 7.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 53,457,087 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 49,105,964 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 340,934,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,497,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,473,557 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,713,516 shares during the same period.