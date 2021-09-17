Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Stock trading around $66.51 per share: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $66.51 on 09/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.12, while the highest price level was $66.70. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) as part of its previously announced plans to reduce debt. The redemption date for the Notes is September 27, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $575 million. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. Valero plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, U.S. Bank National Association.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.57 percent and weekly performance of 4.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 4009508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $86.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.78, while it was recorded at 64.87 for the last single week of trading, and 69.25 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.46. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of -$143,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.