UBS slashes price target on Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] – find out why.

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.91%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Zendesk Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights:.

Second quarter revenue increased 29% year over year to $318.2 million.

Over the last 12 months, ZEN stock rose by 30.00%. The one-year Zendesk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.79. The average equity rating for ZEN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.51 billion, with 119.05 million shares outstanding and 118.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ZEN stock reached a trading volume of 2300705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $176.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 122.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.50, while it was recorded at 119.11 for the last single week of trading, and 138.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zendesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.20 and a Gross Margin at +75.72. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.21.

Return on Total Capital for ZEN is now -10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.51. Additionally, ZEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] managed to generate an average of -$52,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 27.50%.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,025 million, or 97.80% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,263,184, which is approximately -0.101% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,896,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.85 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $850.58 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 12,875,612 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 9,007,773 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 97,854,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,738,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,380,603 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,334 shares during the same period.