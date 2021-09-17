Truist lifts Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $19.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Park Hotels & Resorts Completes the Sale of the Le Meridien San Francisco and Provides an Update on Operating Trends and Liquidity.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PK) announced that it completed the previously announced sale of the Le Meridien San Francisco. The Company also provided an operational and liquidity update.

Recent Highlights.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 236.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.71 billion with the latest information. PK stock price has been found in the range of $19.27 to $19.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 2850324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 18 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.97 and a Gross Margin at -53.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.01.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.65. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of -$7,912,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $4,295 million, or 96.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,977,381, which is approximately -0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,747,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.71 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $400.74 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 4.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 22,642,913 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 17,849,106 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 180,567,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,059,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,393,253 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,412 shares during the same period.