The Southern Company [SO] Is Currently -0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $65.38 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation announces $700,000 commitment to advance racial equity.

One-hundred thousand dollars to be distributed among organizations supporting the AAPI community, including the newly launched AAPI Crime Victims & Education Fund.

The Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation is announcing plans to donate $700,000 across its service territories to charities in support of improving equity and social justice.

The Southern Company represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.24 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $65.21 to $66.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4020802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $67.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $61 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.86, while it was recorded at 65.98 for the last single week of trading, and 62.52 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.59. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $113,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $41,429 million, or 60.70% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,175,199, which is approximately 0.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,047,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 31,928,499 shares. Additionally, 602 investors decreased positions by around 30,172,342 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 571,567,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,668,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,722,420 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,431 shares during the same period.