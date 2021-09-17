The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently -0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.17 during the day while it closed the day at $7.02. The company report on September 10, 2021 that The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego.

As has been previously disclosed, The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) has three direct contracts with the U.S. Marshals Service (“USMS”). One of these direct contracts involves the 770-bed Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego, California.

GEO’s Western Region Detention Facility contract with the USMS extends through September 30, 2027, inclusive of option periods, and is currently operating under a two-year option period which is scheduled to end on September 30, 2021. GEO has not been notified by the USMS of its intent to exercise its next two-year option period under the current contract. Given the need to comply with the January 2021 Presidential Executive Order to discontinue U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities (the “Executive Order”), GEO has proposed various alternative contracting structures to the USMS that would allow the Western Region Detention Facility to remain in operation in compliance with the Executive Order.

The GEO Group Inc. stock has also loss -6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEO stock has declined by -2.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.92% and lost -20.77% year-on date.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $873.15 million, with 120.43 million shares outstanding and 118.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 2291144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +18.60. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $688 million, or 81.80% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,106,356, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,920,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.8 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.66 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 18,039,499 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 14,323,090 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 65,573,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,935,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,081,598 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,217,102 shares during the same period.