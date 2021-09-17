PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain 20.59% so far this year. What now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 0.07% or 0.19 points to close at $282.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3967029 shares. The company report on September 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS COIN, PYPL, SESN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

It opened the trading session at $284.21, the shares rose to $285.75 and dropped to $279.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PYPL points out that the company has recorded 12.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 3967029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $327.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $345 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $315, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PYPL stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 337 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 81.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.06, while it was recorded at 283.27 for the last single week of trading, and 262.03 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 20.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $269,667 million, or 82.40% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,302,393, which is approximately 0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,174,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.21 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.76 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,320 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 37,696,452 shares. Additionally, 1,046 investors decreased positions by around 32,393,319 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 884,720,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 954,810,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,613,148 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,181,418 shares during the same period.