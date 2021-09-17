OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Is Currently 7.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] gained 7.47% on the last trading session, reaching $3.74 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2021 that LeaderMed Group and OPKO Health Form Joint Venture to Develop and Commercialize Oxyntomodulin and Factor VIIa-CTP in China and Other Asian Territories.

LeaderMed Health Group Limited, a pharmaceutical development company with operations based in Asia, and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), a diversified healthcare company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, announce the formation of a joint venture to develop, manufacture and commercialize two of OPKO’s clinical stage, long-acting drug products in Greater China and eight other Asian territories.

Under the terms of the agreements, OPKO will grant the joint venture exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize (a) OPK88003, an oxyntomodulin analog being developed for the treatment of obesity and diabetes, and (b) Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia, in exchange for a 47% ownership interest in the joint venture. In addition, OPKO will receive an upfront payment of $1 million and will be reimbursed for clinical trial material and technical support it provides the joint venture.

OPKO Health Inc. represents 647.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.62 billion with the latest information. OPK stock price has been found in the range of $3.48 to $3.8199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 5430504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for OPK stock

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $719 million, or 29.30% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,732,480, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,436,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.53 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77.78 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 7.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 14,147,745 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,615,991 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 165,453,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,217,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,169 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,904 shares during the same period.