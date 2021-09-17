MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL] Is Currently 13.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MedAvail Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MDVL] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.70 at the close of the session, up 13.15%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that IMA Medical Group Signs Agreement with MedAvail to Open Four SpotRx Locations in Florida.

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks to be embedded in four clinics.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, expects to open an initial four SpotRx locations in 2021 with IMA Medical Group in Florida.

MedAvail Holdings Inc stock is now -75.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDVL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.88 and lowest of $3.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.79, which means current price is +31.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 419.76K shares, MDVL reached a trading volume of 3216352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MedAvail Holdings Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, MDVL shares gained by 19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MedAvail Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL]

There are presently around $105 million, or 92.30% of MDVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDVL stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,724,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; ABG-WTT GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LTD, holding 3,885,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.38 million in MDVL stocks shares; and ALLY BRIDGE GROUP (NY) LLC, currently with $10.81 million in MDVL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in MedAvail Holdings Inc [NASDAQ:MDVL] by around 3,072,462 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,343,709 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,014,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,430,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDVL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,064 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 221,284 shares during the same period.