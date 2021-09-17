Market cap of Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] reaches 8.65B – now what?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.095 during the day while it closed the day at $24.00. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group.

Strategic Transaction Significantly Expands Vertiv’s Offering; Vertiv Also Updates Business Conditions.

Meaningfully completes Vertiv’s data center offering by adding a leading independent provider of switchgear, busway and modular power solutions;.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also loss -4.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has declined by -9.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.58% and gained 28.55% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $8.65 billion, with 352.20 million shares outstanding and 280.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2947780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $33.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.71 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.05, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.80%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,134 million, or 97.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,458,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.0 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $552.21 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -5.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 48,878,728 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 37,312,527 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 252,713,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,904,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,503,130 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,004,798 shares during the same period.