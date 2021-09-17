Market cap of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] reaches 48.04B – now what?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Carrier to Acquire BrokerBay Inc., a Leading Digital Real Estate Solutions Provider.

Real estate scheduling software to complement Carrier’s mobile credentialing capabilities, strengthening access control offering for real estate solutions.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire BrokerBay Inc., a pioneer in the development of an advanced, streamlined and user-friendly real estate management cloud ecosystem. The software’s ability to reduce a brokerage’s administrative workload, streamline the real estate scheduling and showing experience, as well as standardize electronic lockbox access, will strengthen Carrier’s leading access solutions offering within its Fire & Security business.

A sum of 6799403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $55.86 and dropped to a low of $54.69 until finishing in the latest session at $55.07.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.68. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.42, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 44.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.79%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,768 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.08 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 85,166,953 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 93,481,365 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 561,640,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,288,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,480,197 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 32,571,541 shares during the same period.